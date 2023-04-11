Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘More and more I want my days to mean something’ Chris DiOrio is running for Massachusetts General Hospital's Pediatric Cancer Clinic Chris DiOrio is running for MGH's Pediatric Cancer Clinic. Chris DiOrio

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Chris DiOrio

Age: 56

From: Whitman

I’m running Boston for my third time for Massachusetts General Hospital’s Pediatric Cancer Clinic because these kids and their families are fighting a daily fight that 26.2 miles will never match.

I’m personally running for the folks who aren’t elite, the folks that trickle in at the end, the back of the pack crew. A few years back, I was over 400 pounds, and running 100 yards was a chore. After help from MGH, I’m happy to give back. I’m running because folks look at me and don’t think “marathoner.” I’m running because I couldn’t, and now, I can. I’m running to be a small bit of inspiration for these kids, but also for the folks who see me, and say to themselves, “If he can, so can I.”

I’m in the back nine of my life, and more and more I want my days to mean something. If part of that means spending over six hours plodding on the road from Hopkinton to the “right on Hereford, left on Boylston” for those who can’t, for those who need what I can do, for those who want to and just need that push, that’s the greatest gift I can give.

