Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: Shauna Walsh is taking on Boston for the Red Cross “I could not be more excited, and terribly nervous!” Shauna Walsh has been selected to be part of Team Red Cross for the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Shauna Walsh

Age: 42

From: Rockland

My name is Shauna Walsh and I have been selected to be part of Team Red Cross for the 2023 Boston Marathon. I could not be more excited and terribly nervous! In 2013, my sister stood at the finish line of the Boston Marathon and witnessed events that people should never experience. My family was lucky, and my sister was not physically injured, but many were. The American Red Cross was there to assist those who were affected.

In 2017, I was a Red Cross volunteer at a disaster shelter in Houston following the hurricanes and then I continued as a mental health volunteer until my full-time job in healthcare became overwhelming in 2020. I have missed working with this organization and I thought, what better way to help support this organization than to combine my love-hate relationship with running and my love for being actively involved in the community?

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.