Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘The Foundation supports cardiac families like mine’ "I am so grateful for the opportunity to run for this amazing charity that has impacted us personally." Elissa Davis's daughter, Izzie, who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart syndrome. Elissa Davis

Name: Elissa Davis

Age: 50

From: Plymouth

This year I was given the opportunity to run Boston for the first time for the Ethan Lindberg Foundation on Team Heartstrong in honor of my daughter, Izzie, who was born with a severe congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

The Foundation supports cardiac families like mine by funding research, providing housing, and offering family grants and financial assistance. They also fund the music therapy program, which helped bring smiles to Izzie’s face when she was recovering from her last open heart surgery at two years old.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to run for this amazing charity that has impacted us personally.

