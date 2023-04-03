Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘We are not stuck in the mold others present for us’ "I want to show other amazing survivors that they can accomplish anything." Joey Ledet is running to show other survivors that they can accomplish anything. Joey Ledet

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Joey Ledet

Age: 54

From: Saint Petersburg, Fla.

I am the general manager of the Horse Soldier Bourbon Team. Scott Neil, the president of Horse Soldier Bourbon, and I would love to give support. I have been training now for a year and a half.

I was born with Tetralogy of the Fallot, a rare congenital heart defect. I had a bypass at 13 months and open heart surgery at the age of 5. Since the corrective surgery, I have played high school football and wrestling, college soccer, and professional dancing off broadway. I have not had any complications or any medications since I was five years old. I’m a research patient at three different institutions, so they can study me and help other heart patients out. I have their full consent to continue all training since I have not needed any medical care for the past 48 years.

I’m 53 years old and my bucket list is to run the Boston Marathon. I also plan to run 2 marathons before the end of the year. Ever since I was 18 I wanted to join the military, but my heart murmur stopped me. I have been affiliated with veterans charities all my life and have supported them in other sporting challenges. My marathon journey is personal, but also a symbol that we are not stuck in the mold others present for us. I want to show other amazing survivors that they can accomplish anything, even if it takes a long time. I want to be the liaison that closes that gap.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.