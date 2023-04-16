Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’ Darsh Trivedi is running to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Darsh Trivedi

Age: 37

From: Hopkinton

I am running the Boston Marathon to support cancer patients and survivors. I lost my dad and grandfather to cancer.

As a Hopkinton resident, I’ve cheered thousands of runners for years. This year, I’m running to support a ten-year-old kid going through leukemia at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. I have never run a marathon before and here I am deciding to run the toughest marathon in the world!

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Help me support my cause and save a life.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.