Boston Marathon ‘With grit, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to’ Scott Schneider is running Boston for Tufts Medical Center.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Scott Schneider

Age: 46

From: West Palm Beach, Fla.

For decades, I found myself living an unhealthy lifestyle at nearly 275 lbs. and with several bad habits contributing to my overall poor health status. Feeling defeated and then sent into a deeper depression, I realized that the only way to move forward would be to commit to a life-long change in habits and to consistently show up for myself. Never considering myself an athlete, only having run a couple of short races in the past, I decided to take myself on that journey of showing up for myself. Starting with a 5K, I trained. Run after run, I was inspired by my own progress. The practice of running is what gave me a new lease on life.

Fundraising for Tufts Medical Center is very near and dear to my heart. I have a medical condition that has gotten me hospitalized three times in the past two years. I never want anyone to be in a scenario where they can’t receive quality compassionate care. I have given up on many things throughout the years, and I’m thankful for the opportunity that once slipped through my fingers.

Since that day, I have run three marathons with two in the queue including Boston. I earned my first Abbott star. I have run five or six halves. I completed #75hard twice and Phase 1. I finished my Spartan trifecta and did the Dave Goggins Challenge while fundraising for Vets.

It all comes down to grit. Grit is the determination to keep pushing forward even when the going gets tough. It’s the willingness to keep trying when others have given up. With grit, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.