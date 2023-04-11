Boston Marathon Zac Broken Rope is running for his health and his heritage "As a high school teacher, I always encourage my students to do hard things. Now, it was time for me to try and follow my own advice." Zac Broken Rope is running for his health and his heritage. Zac Broken Rope

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Zac Broken Rope

Age: 33

From: Brighton

I’m half American Indian and when I was a kid, my dad often talked about how running was a part of our heritage and culture. Nevertheless, I struggled to find joy in the sport and have been overweight for the majority of my teenage years and adult life. Running just always seemed like it wasn’t a space for people with bigger bodies like mine.

During the pandemic, I decided to re-focus on my health. In June of 2022, I had bariatric weight loss surgery at Beth Israel. Almost immediately, I jumped into a running plan with the goal of completing the B.A.A. Half in November. After that race, I decided to make the Big Jump and run the Boston Marathon as a member of Team Brookline, supporting the Brookline Education Foundation in particular.

As a high school teacher, I always encourage my students to do hard things. Now, it was time for me to try and follow my own advice. Since my surgery, I’ve lost 170 pounds and, with the help of my community, have been able to train for this marathon. Although my father passed away in 2013, I know he’d be proud to see that I’ve found this connection with my heritage and the strength it’s given me to reclaim my own narrative.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.