Recipe: A ‘beautifully refreshing’ red cocktail for Valentine’s Day

The whiskey sour, in my humble opinion, is truly one of the greatest and most timeless classic cocktails. I’m not talking about mediocre well whiskey and neon sour mix that comes from a soda gun. I mean a real, well-shaken, fresh juice, quality whiskey sour. Whether you prefer it with or without egg white, there’s no denying the beautifully refreshing character of this tipple.

About a decade or two after the first appearance of the whiskey sour a riff called the New York Sour arrived. This version calls for a float of dry red wine and like its predecessor can be made with either rye or bourbon as well as an optional egg white. The New York Sour updates the classic cocktail with a bit more complexity and a stunning reddish/pinkish hue.

It seems only appropriate to drink a lovely, red-colored cocktail with Valentine’s Day being just around the corner. The Sour Patch Affair is another version of the sour that’s perfect for sipping with your loved one (or by yourself, after all, self-love is important).

Sour Patch Affair

Ingredients

2 oz. bourbon

¾ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

1 egg white (optional)

½ oz. ruby port (or red wine)

Instructions

Shake the bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white (if using) well over ice. Strain over fresh ice in a chilled old fashioned glass, float port over the top and garnish with a cherry and a heart shaped twist.

Join us Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for Boston.com's Cocktail Club with host Jackson Cannon and special guest host Sabrina Kershaw of Lone Star Taco Bar in Allston.

Sabrina Kershaw is a bartender at Lone Star Taco Bar in Allston.