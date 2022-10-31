Cocktail Club Cocktail recipe: How to make a spooky Muertos Margarita "It's a sensation, not a flavor." Alex Carregal of Ghost Tequila recently joined Cocktail Club to mix a Muertos Margarita.

If you’re looking for a drink to make for Halloween, a Muertos Margarita may be the perfect cocktail to serve.

Ghost Tequila’s master of ceremonies Alex Carregal recently joined Cocktail Club for a step-by-step guide on how to make the tequila cocktail, while providing a bit of the brand’s history.

Ghost Tequila was created in 2016 by Boston bartender, Chris Moran, who worked at a tequila bar in Back Bay. Around the time when Skinny Girl Margaritas became popular, he wondered how he could convince people to try tequila. He came up with the idea for a skinny pomegranate margarita, and it took off. Following its success, Moran realized that he had tried spicy tequilas before but was never satisfied with them. As a result, he launched Ghost Tequila.

The experience of trying the tequila is particularly unique, according to Carregal. “It’s a sensation, not a flavor. It complements cocktails perfectly,” he said.

As Carregal and host Jackson Cannon mixed the Muertos Margarita, Cannon reflected on the level of heat from the tequila.

“You’re not kidding about the spice—it is definitely warm,” Cannon said. “It’s not like eating a hot pepper. It’s like getting all of that experience without the same reaction of the body.”

Muertos Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. dry curacao

½ oz. agave nectar

4 to 5 pieces candy corn

Instructions

Shake, add a handful of candy corn, serve on the rocks

Add a few sliced jalapenos or garnish the lychee, blue berry, and blood orange wheel