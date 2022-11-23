Community Do you have a Ticketmaster horror story? You can vent to us. Taylor Swift fans aren't alone. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you’re one of the scorned Taylor Swift fans burned by last week’s Ticketmaster fiasco, you know this all too well.

But if you weren’t among the legions — likely millions — crushed by failing to snag a ticket to the pop superstar’s upcoming Eras Tour, you probably felt their pain anyway.

Dealing with Ticketmaster has, increasingly, become one of those things we all like to gripe about. It’s a mind-numbing experience akin to dealing with customer service for seemingly any airline or cable company, heck, even the DMV. A pantheon of purchasing pain.

Maybe you missed out on becoming one of those coveted “verified fans” for your favorite band’s ticket presale, or perhaps the whole digital age of ticket sales doesn’t sit well with your Wi-Fi or laptop. (This reporter vividly remembers a luckless day trying to get Black Keys tickets from his 3G-cell phone during his high school free period.)

Advertisement:

Yes, the days of buying tickets in your go-to record shop, calling up a 1-800 number, or even camping out for tickets sound practically prehistoric now. Even then there were still challenges and hurdles in scoring a seat to a sold-out show, no question.

But nightmare-level scenarios involving Ticketmaster feel like they’ve hit a boiling point as of late.

Over the summer, fans of rock icon Bruce Springsteen were stunned at how Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system used demand to automatically jack-up prices, with some tickets reportedly going for $5,000.

And that pales in comparison now to the infamous pre-sale woes, astronomically high ticket prices, and the breakdown of Ticketmaster’s general sale for the Swift tour, all of which have been well-documented since it went down last week.

Swift even slammed Ticketmaster herself, saying the whole debacle “really pisses me off.”

Ticketmaster has apologized for the problems, for the record.

But matters have apparently now hit legal proportions. Several state attorneys general are launching investigations and a U.S. Senate antitrust committee is set to hold a hearing about competition — or lack thereof — in the ticket sales industry.

So, amidst the Ticketmaster turmoil, we’re asking you, Boston.com readers, what are your ticket-buying horror stories? You know, the ones that still make you want to scream into the night with frustration over the shows you didn’t see — or even the ones you did, but at what cost?

Advertisement:

You can also join us on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. for a Twitter Space conversation (@BostonDotCom) on Ticketmaster’s troubles hosted by Boston.com’s Music Club. We’ll be chatting about all of it, including the big question: Is it time to take down Ticketmaster?

Set a reminder on Twitter to make sure you don’t miss out.

Is it time to break up Ticketmaster? Should the government be addressing Ticketmaster's hold on the concert ticket industry? (Required) Yes, it's a monopoly and needs to be broken up No, it's the free market, deal with it Other

Do you have a Ticketmaster or Live Nation horror story? Share the details below. Name Your name may be published. Town and/or neighborhood Your town and/or neighborhood may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.