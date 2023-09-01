Community Giveaway: Enter to win a $100 gift certificate to a PVDFest food truck of your choice This giveaway will begin Sept. 1 and will run through PVDFest 2023, ending Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Photo Courtesy of PVDFest

Providence’s famous culinary scene takes center stage on the banks of the Providence River this year with the return of the fan favorite PVDFest Food Village. From Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, more than 20 vendors will serve up delicious fare from across the state, showcasing the best in local cuisine.

Throughout PVDFest weekend, food trucks from Providence and beyond will serve a wide variety of culinary delights including seafood, BBQ, Dominican, Hawaiian, Jamaican and Mexican street food and sweet treats to satisfy every festival-goer’s appetite.

The PVDFest Food Truck Village will be open during festival weekend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 along South Water Street. On Sept. 9 and 10, the festival will be held at 195 District Park, located between Dollar, South Water, South Main, and Point Streets. Saturday hours are from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their family, friends, and appetite to experience the exciting food truck fare at PVDFest.

This giveaway will begin Sept. 1 and will run through PVDFest 2023, ending Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. One winner will be selected Sept. 11. A gift certificate will be issued by PVD Food Trucks for future redemption at one of the participating PVDFest Food Village Trucks.

For the full festival schedule, artist info and more, visit pvdfest.com.

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: $100 gift certificate to food truck from PVDFest

Giveaway Dates: Sept. 1 through 10

Winners+Selection Date: 1 winner with be selected Sept. 11

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and PVDFest