Community Giveaway: Enter to win the ultimate work, shop, dine, and play package from Legacy Place The winner will also receive a collection of gift cards to shop and dine at some of Legacy Place’s most exciting retail shops and restaurants. Ben Gebo Photography bengebo.com Photo courtesy of Industrious Legacy Place.

Enter to win a two-desk private membership at Industrious Legacy Place, one of the region’s best-in-class coworking and private offices, complete with a slew of premium amenities and all the perks.

The winner will also receive an all-star collection of gift cards to shop and dine at some of Legacy Place’s most exciting retail shops and restaurants including Liberty & Main, Nike, Whole Foods, Cava, and Restore Hyper Wellness.

Location 📍

770 Legacy Pl., Dedham

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Two-desk private membership at Industrious Legacy Place , as well as gift cards to some of Legacy Place’s most exciting retail shops and restaurants

, as well as gift cards to some of Legacy Place’s most exciting retail shops and restaurants Giveaway Dates: Sept. 6-8

Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected Sept. 11

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Industrious Legacy Place