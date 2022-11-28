Community Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in East Wareham has permanently closed "I want everyone to know that it has been an honor to serve you over the past four decades," owner Cheri Lindsey wrote. Lindsey's Family Restaurant "has closed its doors for good," according to a Facebook post. Photo courtesy of Lindsey's Family Restaurant

A family-style restaurant best known for its seafood served its guests for the last time on Sunday.

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in East Wareham abruptly closed on Nov. 27 after 74 years in business. According to a Facebook post, the staffing shortages brought about by the pandemic, as well as “increasing wages, increasing food costs, and a decrease in consumer spending,” caused the beloved spot to close down. Owner Cheri Lindsey told Boston.com by phone that she was heartbroken.

“I’ve been here for 42 years. That’s all I’ve done,” Lindsey said. “I’m getting so many beautiful messages. You can see online, the people in the Lindsey’s Facebook, people are writing things that are incredible. They started their families here. … [T]here’s a lot of family traditions in this place.”

Government funding allowed Lindsey’s to operate “for a couple years longer than some,” according to the Facebook post, but the impact of COVID left Lindsey having to face a “startling reality.” Lindsey told Boston.com that running the business was a “big operation,” and that while many employees maintained a positive work ethic, others returned with less enthusiasm after reopening earlier on in the pandemic.

The restaurant was known for serving New England staples like seafood bisque and fresh Ipswich clams, as well as other dishes such as the turkey croquettes. Lindsey said that she worked hard to create a loving, homey environment and that the emotional phone calls she has received from customers has made her proud.

“I want everyone to know that it has been an honor to serve you over the past four decades, and I could not imagine dedicating my life to anything else. I have seen generations of families come through our doors. I have shared in the mourning of parents and spouses lost and rejoiced in the birth of children and grandchildren. I have been fortunate enough to employ some absolutely incredible people that have become more like family than employees and will forever be indebted to them for helping to make Lindsey’s such a special place,” Lindsey wrote in the Facebook post.

