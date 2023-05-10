Community This is the most beautiful lighthouse in New England, according to Boston.com readers "Plain and simple, it’s iconic and the most recognizable." Portland Head Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Maine Office of Tourism

What's the most beautiful lighthouse in New England? Portland Head Lighthouse, Maine 34% 47 Nauset Lighthouse, Massachusetts 14% 20 Stonington Harbor Lighthouse, Connecticut 4% 6 Rose Island Lighthouse, Rhode Island 3% 4 Other 45% 62

New England is teeming with gorgeous lighthouses, and Boston.com readers say Maine’s Portland Head Lighthouse is the most stunning of them all.

TravelMag.com named the 20 most beautiful lighthouses in America and included four in New England: Nauset Lighthouse in Eastham, Mass.; Portland Head Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Stonington Harbor Lighthouse in Stonington, Conn.; and Rose Island Lighthouse in Narragansett Bay off Newport, R.I.

When we asked readers to choose the most beautiful of the four, 137 people responded. Forty-six chose Portland Head Lighthouse, 20 chose Nauset Lighthouse, six chose Stonington Harbor Lighthouse, and four chose Rose Island Lighthouse.

Also, because our lighthouse cup runneth over here in New England, 61 readers chose lighthouses that didn’t make the TravelMag’s list. We’ll share those with you below.

First, here’s what readers wrote about Portland Head Lighthouse:

“I have visited many times, I believe that it is the absolute best example of what a lighthouse should be,” wrote William T. from Maine. “Absolutely beautiful location.”

“It’s colorful and in such a beautiful location,” wrote Peter M. from Scarborough, Maine about Portland Head Lighthouse. “The rocky coast with the waves crashing is spectacular.”

“Plain and simple, it’s iconic and the most recognizable,” wrote Matthew M. from Cranston, R.I.

“It’s beautiful from land or the water,” wrote Frank C. from Maine. “Always recommend folks go there. It has a ‘rugged’ setting that has withstood time.”

“Portland Head Lighthouse is just wonderful to look at,” wrote Michael from Portland. “Whether while having a picnic lunch within the grounds overlooking the pounding surf of the ocean, or miles away. One of the most recognizable landscapes of the northeast.”

Nauset Lighthouse. – Nauset Light Preservation Society

Finally, readers who chose “other” named the following 19 lighthouses as the most beautiful in the region.

Annisquam Harbor Light Station in Gloucester

Bass Harbor Head Light in Bass Harbor, Maine

Boston Light in Boston

Block Island Southeast Lighthouse in R.I.

Brant Point Light on Nantucket

Bristol Ferry Light in Bristol, R.I.

Cape Ann Light Station in Rockport

Castle Hill Lighthouse in Newport, R.I.

Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester

Highland Lighthouse in North Truro

Little River Lighthouse in Cutler, Maine

New London Ledge Lighthouse in New London, Connecticut

Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth

Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine

Pemaquid Point in Bristol, Maine

Portland Breakwater Light in South Portland, Maine

Sandy Neck Lighthouse in West Barnstable

Scituate Light in Scituate

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine