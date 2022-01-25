Community These New England ski resorts have the best on-mountain food, according to Boston.com readers "One of the best burgers of all time in a fun and friendly atmosphere." The Gucci burger at The Bag and Kettle Restaurant at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine. Jamie Walter

An epic ski trip leaves a big impression both on and off the slopes and, for the latter, an excellent on-mountain restaurant is key.

When we asked Boston.com readers which ski resort has the best on-mountain dining, three resorts elicited the most responses: Sugarbush Resort in Vermont and Sugarloaf Mountain and Sunday River Resort in Maine. Readers named several restaurants at each resort, as well as their favorite dishes.

Though it’s not a resort-operated restaurant, The Bag & Kettle Restaurant near Sugarloaf was a clear favorite.

Ahead, discover the most mouth-watering mountain meals skiers have noshed between runs at resorts across New England.

Massachusetts

Nashoba Valley Ski Area

The Outlook Restaurant “Great variety, full bar and everything I’ve tried over the last three years has been great,” wrote Barbara P. from Carlisle. “They also have real gluten-free options (not just burgers without buns and salads), which is great for someone with celiac [disease] like me. It’s almost impossible to eat with celiac at most mountains. My non-celiac dining companions have all loved the food as well.” “Shrimp skewers, meatballs, and the burger wrap, all of them are very delicious,” wrote M from Westford. “The spicy ranch dressing in the burger wrap is the perfect topping.”



New Hampshire

Cranmore Mountain Resort

Zip’s Pub. “They have the best chili I’ve had at any ski resort,” wrote Maura B. from Arlington. “Zip’s Pub makes the best chili nachos. To die for!”

Vermont

Burke Mountain Resort

View Pub. “Venison poutine — amazing gravy and Vermont cheese curd,” wrote Tom from Melrose. “A strong second for the bleu chips. And lastly a Hill Farmstead Edward to wash it all down.”

Jay Peak Resort

Miso Hungry “Jay Peak has THE BEST ramen at their gondola-truck slopeside location!” wrote Jenn from Hanover. “Hot, fast, fresh, delicious Japanese ramen makes for a great lunch break on the mountain. It’s so good we talk about it all year until we can get the next bowl.” “It’s slopeside, made from scratch, and warms the belly on a cold New England day,” wrote John from Boxford.



Killington Ski Resort

Peak Lodge “I look forward to this experience every year and it never disappoints,” wrote Lisa O. of Easton. “The bartenders and staff at the Peak Lodge cannot be beat, along with the gorgeous view. Do yourself a favor, go to the Beast, head up the gondola and go have an Irish coffee with some Peak Maple Wings!” “The Bloody Marys stuffed with colossal shrimp & bacon paired with their legendary burgers are as out of this world as the views,” wrote Tony G. from Andover.



Magic Mountain

Black Line Tavern. “The appetizer sampler of potstickers, tenders, toasted ravioli and onion rings feeds a crowd of hungry skiers and matches perfectly with a large selection of Vermont-brewed beer,” wrote Sarah B. of East Boston. “The apres-ski music is great too!”

Stratton Mountain Resort

Grizzly’s at the Base Lodge. Chris F. from East Brunswick, N.J. orders the nachos, which he wrote are “too big for two people, so good they warrant a to-go box and forced me to carry them on [the] lift and ski [with them] to the car…dinner is served.”

Stowe Mountain Resort

The Octagon

Whistle Pig Pavilion. Order the raclette, wrote Kelly from Charlestown, adding “It’s a whole experience!”

Sugarbush Resort

Castlerock Pub

Green Mountain Base Lodge. “It’s awesome,” wrote Matt from Warren, Vermont about the smash burger.

Rumbles Bistro & Bar. “100 feet from the main lifts, a great selection of Vermont craft beers, and the best burgers and wings for lunch and Steak Frites for dinner,” wrote Matt from Bolton. “The fancy grilled cheese with local smokehouse bacon and wild blueberry jam is ridiculous.”

Walt’s at the Glen House. “This place is very small and quaint and has an old school vibe about it. Nothing fancy here,” wrote Bryce from Easthampton. “Sit mid-mountain and watch the summit while you eat.”

Maine

Nachos served at the Foggy Goggle at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. – Sunday River

Sugarloaf Mountain

Bullwinkle’s

Eighty 8 Donut Cafe. “Mini donuts. Super sized flavor!” wrote Jay A. from Easton.

The Bag & Kettle Restaurant “One of the best burgers of all time in a fun and friendly atmosphere,” wrote Liz W. of Quincy. “Bag Burger from The Bag,” wrote a reader from Norwood. “Perfectly cooked/seasoned and covered in Bag sauce. Great home brewed beer to accompany it.” “Burgers, pizza, and soups are all outstanding,” wrote Steve S. of Beverly. “The Bag Burger!!!” wrote Ryder from Ipswich.



Sunday River Resort

Cho Sun “BEST on mountain lunch anywhere,” wrote Matt. “Authentic ramen, sushi, and beer,” wrote Megan M. of Winchester. “What’s better than a hot bowl of ramen on a cold day?”



Foggy Goggle. “Best overpriced pub grub around the area,” wrote Brian F. from Dorchester.

Sliders “It’s a real restaurant with excellent scratch food and a very solid wine list,” wrote Megan McKinnon of Winchester. “Highly recommend the house-made whipped ricotta with local honeycomb. I dream about that dish.” “Sliders Burger from Sliders. Great food with a view!” wrote Chris Coleman from Barrington, R.I.



Responses lightly edited for clarity.