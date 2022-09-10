Share your best fall foliage photo with Boston.com

Need weekend plans?
It won’t be long before leaves start to turn, transforming New England into a spectacular scene. In these next few weeks, fall colors will be on display, as trees change, becoming red, yellow, and orange. While you take a walk outdoors or go for a hike, you may see some beautiful sights in nature. We want to see fall captured in all of its glory, and we know that you’re the ones who can help us out.
You may be out in the Berkshires, or you may not stray far from Boston Common, but we know there are many places in Massachusetts where you can go leaf peeping.
Share your best photo with us, along with location and photographer name to credit. Submit your photo below or e-mail us at [email protected], and we may feature it in an upcoming Boston.com article.
