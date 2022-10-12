Community Here’s where to watch a Halloween pet parade this month Plus, send us your best pet costume photo. Rockey, a Boston Terrier, dressed as Batman waits to be judged at the Doggone Halloween Costume Contest and Parade. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

You’re not the only one getting excited for Halloween. If you are the beloved owner of a pet, chances are your four-legged friend is also ready for some fun.

Maybe you’ve picked out a costume for your dog, who is ready to strut his stuff in ghost attire or a vampire cape. Ahead, we found the Halloween pet parades in the Greater Boston area where your pup can do exactly that.

If you have a pet costume photo, send it to us in the form below and we’ll include it in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Dog Park Costume Parade

The Dedham Dog Park will be holding its first ever dog costume parade on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Dress up your pooch for a morning of fun. There will be goodies and a grand prize for best costume.

269 Common St., Dedham

Doggone Halloween Dog Parade

Come celebrate Halloween at the Doggone Halloween Dog Parade, held at Downtown Crossing on Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. The annual event will award prizes for the scariest, cutest, best dog and human duo, and best in show categories. There will be treats and a few tricks. Vendors will be on site, and celebrity judges will make an appearance.

Washington and Summer St., Downtown Crossing, Boston

Halloween Block Party and Pet Parade

At Chuckie Harris Park in Somerville, the annual Halloween Block Party and Pet Parade will be taking place on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Pets will parade in costume around the park, then walk the red carpet in front of a panel of judges, who will award best costume to a pup and owner. Artisan vendors will be present, and there will be sweets from Petrova Chocolates. There will be dog training demonstrations with Zen Dog and a story hour with All She Wrote Books, featuring “Puppy Life” by Traer Scott.

Cross St. E, Somerville

Howl-O-Ween at Peters Park

Join the costume contest parade with your dog at Peters Park on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Winners categories include first place for small dogs, first place for large dogs, and first place for best group costume, a human/dog matching combo. You can even purchase a pumpkin spice latte for your dog from Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa. The celebration will feature other vendors like Boston Animal Hospital, Smokie’s Cuts, The Pet Snackery, and LP Pet Photography.

230 Shawmut Ave., Boston

The Annual Canine Costume Parade

Now in its 18th year, the Annual Canine Costume Parade returns to Jamaica Plain on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. Dogs will parade from the First Baptist Church to the Loring Greenough House and walk the red carpet. Local celebrities will judge the costumes, and prizes will be given out to the top three participants.

633 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Halloween Dog Day(s) and Costume Contest at Weston Nurseries

On Oct. 30 at 11a.m., a fun dog costume contest will be held at Weston Nurseries in Hopkinton. There will be prizes and surprises for all participants and winners, as well as dog treats, pet vendors, and games. Stop by and enjoy the seasonal plants and decor, while having a delightful time with your pet pal.

93 East Main St., Hopkinton

