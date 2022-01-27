Community Tell us: Where’s the best place to go tree skiing? And what do you love about it? Skiers at Waterville Valley. Waterville Valley Ski Resort

A winter storm this weekend brings the promise of more powder at New England ski resorts. Are you a skier or rider who leaves groomed runs behind for detours through the trees?

If the perfect ski day for you means tackling powdery glades, we want to know which New England resort has the best tree skiing. Tell us the name of the resort and what you love about the trails.

Share your answer in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and it may be featured on Boston.com.