Community Your guide to food access in Roxbury See Boston.com’s list of the many community organizations working to combat food insecurity in Roxbury. Plus, tell us what we missed. A shopper browsing in the produce section at the Daily Table, a non-profit grocery store, on June 8, 2020. (Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff)

Nearly one-quarter of Roxbury households are food insecure — more than anywhere else in Boston — according to the city’s Food Access Agenda, released in 2021.

Statewide, one in three Massachusetts residents report running out of food or not having enough money to get more every month, according to findings from a 2023 report by the Greater Boston Food Bank. Approximately 1.8 million adults in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity during 2022.

These statistics are part of the larger issue of food insecurity plaguing residents across the state, particularly households with children. In Eastern Massachusetts, 32% of households with children are food insecure and rates are even higher elsewhere in the state, according to the report.

Advertisement:

“Food insecurity is a huge issue,” Laura Ancona, the associate director of marketing at Daily Table, a nonprofit grocery store, told Boston.com. “Somebody having to choose between getting their groceries and paying their rent, especially during the holidays, is really tragic.”

With locations in Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Cambridge, and Salem, the store is a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit aiming to make nutritious food affordable for people in areas that might not have access to healthy food.

The first Dorchester store opened in 2015, followed by Roxbury in 2018, Central Square in 2021, and Salem this year. The locations of the stores were intentional, Ancona said, as they are areas in Boston with high rates of food insecurity.

“A lot of the neighborhoods that we choose don’t either have nutritious food at all, or it’s out of reach in terms of price point,” Ancona said.

At Daily Table, customers can choose from a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables — which take up about a third of the sales floor, Ancona said — along with milk and dairy products, frozen food, pantry staples, meats, and prepared foods.

Being a nonprofit organization means the store can keep its costs for customers low and serve the community in a direct and impactful way. All of the food in the stores is SNAP eligible, and the stores offer a program called Double Up Food Bucks where customers paying with SNAP benefits can get an additional 50% off of their groceries.

Advertisement:

“About two-thirds of our operating costs are covered by our store sales and then the rest is covered by individual giving or institutional giving,” Ancona said. “And that really helps us to keep our prices low for our customers.”

See Boston.com’s list of food access resources in Roxbury. Share any resources we missed in the form below or e-mail [email protected].

Food banks/pantries and soup kitchens

Rox Box food pantry* (*For Roxbury Community College students only); 1234 Columbus Ave.

Grocery stores

Community gardens and urban farms

Tell us about the community-led food projects in your neighborhood. Has your neighborhood taken any mutual aid approaches to addressing food insecurity? (Required) Yes No Other

Are there any community fridges, little free pantries, or urban farms in your neighborhood? Tell us more about it. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.