Concerts More than 500 Boston.com readers responded, and they want their concerts earlier "It would be nice to leave a concert before 11 from time to time." More daytime concerts, anyone? Damien MEYER / AFP

The over-40s have spoken, and they want earlier concerts — mostly.

You’ll recall that after attending a 4 p.m. show by Boston alt rock icons Juliana Hatfield and Kay Hanley at The Burren in Somerville recently, we asked Boston.com readers if earlier concerts should become a regular thing. Of the more than 500 people who responded, 86% identified themselves as over 40, and 82% said yes, please to earlier concerts.

“Love the idea of matinee concerts, especially on weeknights!” said Moe from Mansfield, who identified himself in the 40-49 range. “Some of us have kids, some of us need to be productive at work the next day.”

Advertisement:

But not every Gen X concertgoer is looking to wrap things up early. “Being over 40 or even over 50 doesn’t mean you go to bed at 8 p.m.,” wrote Chris from Somerville, who said he’s over 50. “Hit the show at night like a concert should be.” And David from Billerica had some specific feedback for this reporter: “Really Peter? Maybe the nursing home can have earlier events for you!”

Despite wanting more early shows, though, most respondents still chose 7-8 p.m. as their preferred start time (with 5-6 p.m. coming in a close second) — as long as the show starts on time and they don’t overdo the opening acts. “The opening act (if there is one) should play for, say, around 30 minutes, nothing longer — and the headliner should begin shortly afterwards and start on time,” said Suzy W. of Lynn (over 50).

Should afternoon and/or early evening concerts become more common? Yes, definitely 82% 463 No, concerts are meant for the nighttime 8% 43 Not necessarily, as long as the artists start on time 9% 50 Other 1% 6 What's your ideal concert start time? Noon - 2 p.m. 2% 13 3-4 p.m. 18% 103 5-6 p.m. 37% 208 7- 8 p.m. 39% 217 9-10 p.m. or later 3% 15 Other 1% 6 How old are you? 21 or under 1% 3 22-29 1% 5 30-39 13% 72 40-49 34% 184 Over 50 52% 284

Check out responses from Boston.com readers about whether they want more early concerts below.

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Yes, definitely

“There really is nothing like the energy that comes during a night concert. However, as the parents of two young children, it’s nearly impossible for us to attend concerts anymore … It would be nice every now and then to have a matinee option for those who can’t realistically venture out late at night.” — Mike and Molly, Southie (40-49)

Advertisement:

“The Indian Ranch in Webster has Sunday afternoon shows all the time. They get good sized crowds, and we are all home in time for dinner!” — Thurman M., Ashland (over 50)

“Yes, make concerts much earlier! So much easier to navigate traffic, it’s still light out and plenty of time to have dinner afterwards.” — Mary, South Boston (40-49)

“People still want to go to concerts and clubs but that late start time doesn’t make sense for music enthusiasts who have to make it to work the next morning. Weekends are OK but 9-10 is still too late for most folks 40-plus. Driving home at 12 midnight?!” — Janis L., Beverly (over 50)

“I’m 57 and a music junkie. But I rarely see live music due to the late start times. I would love to see Juliana [Hatfield] sing ELO songs at dinner time!” — Anonymous

“I still PLAY shows, too, and wish they started earlier. I am 58 and take a f—ing NAP now in the late afternoon before shows that start at 10-11 p.m.” — Geoffrey C., Little Rock, Arkansas

“I’d love to see concerts start maybe 60-90 minutes earlier, just so they’re not always bumping up against the curfew … It would be nice to leave a concert before 11 from time to time.” — Peter, Wakefield (over 50)

Advertisement:

“10 p.m. show, on a weekday? Fuggettaboutit. We already go to the few local venues that host early shows, like Sally O’s. We want more!” — Steve R., North Cambridge (over 50)

“I want to be able to take the train home afterwards and the last commuter rail train is [about] 11 p.m. Somewhere in the 5-8 p.m. is a great start time given the state of our public transit system.” — Amelia, Natick (30-39)

“The all-ages shows back in the ’80s and ’90s were a dirty little secret for those of us that would go see our favorite bands, even though we were old enough to go to the 21+, because the bands were still fresh. Sometimes they lagged [at the later show] if they did a show earlier.” — Mike, Boston (over 50)

“I think early shows indoors probably capture a bit more of the rock ’n’ roll vibe than outdoor shows. That said, I’ve seen a ton of great afternoon shows at SXSW so it’s very possible to pull it off.” — Tom D., North Hampton, NH (over 50)

“My disabled wife has more trouble in the evenings than during the day … Early shows would make both our lives much easier, and we would attend more.” — David L., Salem (over 50)

“I would say matinee time (2-4 p.m.) would be great. That would allow people to get lunch or dinner locally to the concert/show, miss the most heavy traffic times and still put in almost a full day. Win-win-win!” — Brian S., Braintree (over 50)

Advertisement:

“Bless you for spotlighting this. One of my best experiences in the last year was seeing Eyelids and Hallelujah The Hills at a 4 p.m. show in New Haven. Crowd loved it, the vibe was great. Should be more of this.” — Bill, East Sandwich (over 50)

“Love the late afternoon, happy-hour concerts. Have done a few of these and although it’s not the norm, would sign up all the time. Even for impromptu or extended sound check-type environments. More personal and easy.” — Dave, Woburn (over 50)

“Give me a weekend concert starting mid-to-late afternoon and going to work the next day isn’t an endurance test. And, yeah, I’m older, but doesn’t anybody else remember the afternoon hardcore shows at The Channel? LOVED them — and I was in my 20s then.” — PJC, Chelmsford (over 50)

“Primary reason for not going to many concerts is the time the show starts. Would love to go more often. Have to think clubs like to have late shows because that means more alcohol sales. Would gladly pay more for an earlier show.” — Jeff, Hopkinton (over 50)

“I’ve got two little kids now, and I like to bring them to rock concerts! They’ve come to a few, but generally then need to be up past bedtime. Would love to take them for a show that starts at 4/4:30 and ends in time for a 6/6:30 dinner.” — Dorise, Amherst (30-39)

Not necessarily, as long as it starts on time

“When I go to a show I expect it to begin on time (sorry, divas). I also don’t expect to see three to four ‘warm up acts’ until the main performer comes on three hours later. Either start the shows earlier, or cut the number of warm-up acts.” — Amanda, Stoneham (over 50)

Advertisement:

“I’m fine with 9 p.m. but usually a show advertised to start at 9:00 doesn’t start til 10:00. I wish they’d start at the published time.” — Robin, Waltham (over 50)

“Bruce Springsteen shows usually start about 8 p.m. with no opening act, and he plays two- or three-hour shows. Unless you frequently go to shows, one night should not be a problem.” (Hint: take a nap.)” — Bill, Boston (over 50)

“If a show is over by 11 p.m., that’s usually fine. I’m 64 and go to a lot of shows and get up for work at 5 a.m. It can make for a sleepy next day, but as long as they finish before 11:30, I’m OK with that. Most shows these days start promptly.” — Roland, Brighton

“Starting shows at like 5 p.m. is tough because now you have to leave work early. 7:30 p.m. start time is ideal. Done by 10:30 pm if it’s a two-set show.” — Chris M., Somerville (30-39)

Definitely not

“That was the most boomer take ever.” — Dan, Boston

“Being over 40 or even over 50 doesn’t mean you go to bed at 8 p.m. Besides, assuming you don’t go to concerts every other day like when you were in your 20s, then it’s an experience. You want to do dinner first, fine, do that, pre-game with some cocktails, and hit the show at night like a concert should be.” — Chris, Somerville (over 50)

“Concerts aren’t movies where all that’s needed to get going is the flip of a projector switch. Artists need to travel to the venue, load all their gear in, set up their gear, and sound check. Production engineers need to commute to the venue, power up the PA system, work with artists to figure out stage plans and properly prepare the stage, balance the PA system for minimal technical glitches throughout the show, and sound check. This is ALL done within courtesy of how the venue sound leaks into neighbors, such as tattoo shops, movie theaters, hotels, restaurants, apartments, corporate offices, etc. Some venues can’t start sound check til after 5 p.m., others after 8 p.m. depending on neighbors … Live music, just like any other art form, is a working industry — don’t participate just to complain if it doesn’t work for you. The real focus shouldn’t be on when concerts end, but when transit ends.” — Micah, Boston (30-39)

Advertisement:

“By the time you get ready after a long day, a show that starts too early makes you feel rushed.” — Bob, Hyde Park (over 50)

“Do the people going to the 4 p.m. show not have jobs?” — Anonymous (30-39)

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.