Entertainment The latest evidence of bad concert behavior: A portable toilet brawl Is this what concertgoers have to worry about next?

In a recent Boston.com poll, a sizable majority — 84% — of respondents said that concert behavior was a problem, and 59% of those said it hasn’t always been this bad.

And that was before a group of women in cowboy boots apparently tried to beat each other up in and around the portable toilets at a Morgan Wallen concert.

Granted, that was in Pittsburgh — not a city known for its demure nature — rather than Boston, and there is no evidence of porta-potty brawls being an issue at concerts here in the Bay State. But given recent developments, it’s reasonable to assume it’s only a matter of time.

Shared by the Massachusetts export Barstool Sports (also not known for its demure nature) and dozens of others on X (formerly Twitter), the brouhaha has garnered millions of views and spurred headlines around the world, in the New York Post, the Daily Mail, TMZ and others.

Not surprisingly, reaction was intense and invariably satiric. “When will White community leaders address the violence occurring at Morgan Wallen concerts?” asked @AlleghenyRad. “Why aren’t White families raising their daughters better?”

In the Boston.com poll, constant chatter was mentioned as the top concert behavior issue, followed by holding up a cellphone for the whole show, with “general drunken hijinks” placing third. But this video may encourage people to move that one higher up on the list.

You can watch the video below and judge for yourself. (Warning: Contains exactly the type of language you’d expect.)