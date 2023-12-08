Events Enter to win a prize from The B-Side’s 12 days of giveaways Winners will be announced from Dec. 11 to 22. An event at Mémoire in Boston. Photo courtesy Mémoire

Happy holidays from The B-Side to you! To continue celebrating the holiday season, The B-Side is bringing you 12 days of giveaways. Enter anytime from now until Dec. 21 for a chance to win one of our incredible prizes.

Over the course of 12 days, we will bring a different prize each day (with a different winner selected daily, too!) specially curated from some of our favorite Boston brands. Ranging from tickets to your favorite Boston venues, to stays at New England Inn and Resorts to the yummiest gift baskets, we have got it all!

Enter now for a chance to win one of the below prizes. Winners will be selected randomly and announced from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22.

Prizes 🎟️

Day 1: Four (4) tickets for a show of choice at Big Night Live at the Garden

Not valid for New Year’s Eve shows (Dec. 31).

Big Night Live is a premier luxury music hall unlike any other venue in Boston. In conjunction with Live Nation and Ticketmaster, Big Night Live gives guests exclusive access to their favorite artists spanning all genres of music.

Day 2: Holiday Gift Box from CommonWealth Kitchen

The CommonWealth Kitchen Holiday Gift Box is filled with a curated selection of six sweet and savory treats created by amazing local businesses.

Day 3: Four (4) tickets for show of choice at The Grand

Not valid for New Year’s Eve shows (Dec. 31).

The Grand transcends traditional live music and nightlife on every level. From its opulent entrance, top performers, lustrous dance floor, bar areas and stadium VIP seating, The Grand is as majestic as its name.

Day 4: $300 merchandise voucher from Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse offers clothing and equipment for a range of outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, running, cycling, camping and skiing, offering the best products at the best prices, keeping customers warm and dry whatever the weather.

Day 5: Four (4) tickets for show of choice at Mémoire

Not valid for New Year’s Eve shows (Dec. 31).

Mémoire tells a story that elevates the senses on every level, commanded by an unrivaled curation of world class DJs. Encore Boston Harbor’s flagship live music destination is a marvel that transcends convention at every turn.

Day 6: Bundle of 10 Bestsellers of 2023 from Brookline Brooksmith

Brookline Brooksmith is an independent bookstore in Coolidge Corner, Brookline with over 30,000 new titles, an award-winning bounty of gifts and a vibrant event series that saw over 20,000 attendees last year. This prize includes 10 of their favorite books from the 2023 top 100 bestsellers — fiction and nonfiction.

Day 7: The “iconic Olive Oil Gift Set from Oliviers & Co.

Oliviers & Co is a Mediterranean gourmet store, selling exceptional olive oils. The “Iconics” set includes four of their best selling products; “La Classique” olive oil, basil olive oil, silver balsamic vinegar and a salt and herb blend. Experience the Mediterranean with Oliviers & Co!

Day 8: Day reservations for two (2) at Grace by Nia with no entertainment fee

Not valid for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

The alluring, modern-day supper club puts a new twist on the timeless charm and the decadent aesthetic of supper clubs from a bygone era. Grace by Nia ventures to bring a new brand of cultural vibrancy to Boston’s Seaport. While you’re there, be sure to get their special holiday cocktail to benefit Globe Santa!

Reservation for winner and guest only and entertainment fee waived for winner and guest. Food and drink not included. Tax and tip guest’s responsibility.

Day 9: 5 free indoor cycling sessions at Rev’d

At Rev’d, it is a team of like-minded athletes striving to reach new levels. Experience a blend of expert instruction, rhythm-based cycling, and a personalized touch that allows every individual to discover what they are capable of.

Day 10: Harvard Book Store tote bag filled with $50 gift card and assorted merchandise (stickers, Moleskine journal, and fun six-color clicky pen)

Harvard Book Store is known for an extraordinary selection and thoughtful curation of new, used, and remaindered books; an award-winning author event series; wildly popular warehouse sales; and a history of innovation.

Day 11: $100 gift from Boston.com store

The Boston.com Store has unique gifts and Boston/New England-style clothing: stylish hoodies, shirts, hats and more.

Day 12: $500 gift card from New England Inn and Resorts

For over a century, the New England Inns and Resorts Association has remained committed to one underlying principle: a proud tradition of gracious hospitality. We offer the widest range of lodging options, from the largest New England luxury resorts to the most intimate bed and breakfasts.

Details 📍

Giveaway Dates: Dec. 8 to Dec. 21

Winners and Selection Date: One winner will be selected daily from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do and The B-Side Newsletter.