20 summer date ideas for $20 or less in Greater Boston

It should be easy to find a date activity in Boston, right? But if you’re trying to stay within a budget, the options can be hard to find.

To help readers shake up their date routine, Boston.com put together a list of fun things to do in Boston this summer for $20 per person or less. See our list below and start planning your next night out.

1. Visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Take your date to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where love is in the air, a dark mystery looms, and tickets are $20 per adult. Treat your date and yourself to more than 7,500 paintings, sculptures, and more from around the world. View the breathtaking indoor garden and discover the tale of the night 13 works of art were stolen. Visit for free on the first Thursday of the month from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Go to brunch at South Street Diner

Breakfast lovers, listen up: At South Street Diner, a beloved Boston establishment near South Station, you’ll find all the breakfast and lunch classics. The best part? The diner is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the menu has options as low as $2.95 for a bottomless cup of coffee and $3.95 bagels. Spring for the diner special of three eggs, two pancakes, toast, home fries, toast, and a choice of bacon, corned beef hash, ham, or sausage all for $15.95.

3. Discover the secrets of the Samuel Adams Brewery

Want to learn a bit more about how beer is made? Take your date out to the Samuel Adams Brewery tour. For $10 a person, the tour walks you through the brewing process, the brewhouse, and even makes time for beer tasting.

4. Watch a free outdoor movie at a Boston park

Boston Parks and Recreation will be hosting free outdoor movie nights this summer across the city. Pull out your blankets, foldable chairs, and pack a picnic to enjoy a movie night under the stars. The first movie night is at Moakley Park in South Boston on Aug. 8 showing Minions: The Rise of Gru.

5. Glide across the pond at the Boston Public Garden in a swan boat

You know we had to list this classic date idea. When the weather is nice and the Public Garden is blooming, take your date on a romantic ride around the pond via swan boat. Tickets are only $4.50 for adults, and when the ride is over you can enjoy exploring the gardens.

6. Attend a free show at the Hatch Shell

Are you and your boo music lovers? Then perhaps a free concert at the Hatch Shell is worth checking out. Located on the Charles River Esplanade, the Hatch Shell invites you to relax on the lawn and watch a brilliant display of diverse musical performances. This summer you can catch shows from a Juneteenth Celebration, Mozart & More, and Appalachian Spring.

7. Experience ‘Macbeth’ by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

It’s not Romeo and Juliet, but it’s still bound to be a romantic evening when you see Shakespeare in the park. Pull out a picnic blanket and watch Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ from July 19 through August 6 for free in the Boston Common.

8. Hop on a Bluebike

If you’re a couple that likes to stay active, why not go for a trek on a Blue bike? Blue bikes cost $2.95 for a 30-minute single trip ride. Want to make it an hour? Spend an extra $4 for an additional 30 minutes. That is plenty of time to bike down the Boston Harborwalk. On the ride you can see the wharf, the Boston Tea Party Tall Ships and Museum, the giant Hood Milk Bottle by the Children’s Museum, and end in Fan Pier Park.

9. Slurp down $1 oysters at Russell House Tavern

If you are still hoping to treat your better half to a fancy date night, then maybe take them out for oysters. Some restaurants like Russell House Tavern in Harvard Square serve $1 oysters during happy hour so you can indulge in oysters and sip on cocktails.

10. See art for free at the ICA

Looking to incorporate more contemporary art into your date nights? On Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Institute of Contemporary Art viewing is free. Go check out the works of leading contemporary artists like María Berrío’s The Children’s Crusade and Simone Leigh’s sculptures.

11. Play arcade games at Versus

Nothing beats retro arcade games, Mario Kart, and your partner in crime. Show off your gaming skills at Versus where you get unlimited plays for only $5. To finish off the night, grab some drinks to celebrate.

12. Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Taza Chocolate factory

Do you and your sweetheart have an affinity for treats? Taza Chocolate is where you should plan your next date. For just $12 per person you can see how they grind the cacao beans, learn the secrets of great chocolate, and the best part, taste the results.

13. Grab a bite from Boston Public Market

There’s plenty of options to choose from at the Boston Public Market that would make a great date snack. Stop by Union Square Donuts for a doughnut and a coffee for as low as $8. Or grab a Green Monster smoothie from Mother Juice for $10. Then head out to the Rose Kennedy Greenway to chat by the swings, fountains, and garden.

14. Dance the night away at Havana Club

Are you the pair that catches everyone’s eyes at a party with your graceful dance moves and rhythmic chemistry? No? Well, you can be after you swing by the Havana Club. Go on Thursday nights for $15 dance lessons per person and get your groove on. After the bachata lessons, join the party later that night free of charge.

15. Gaze at the stars at the Coit Observatory

It’s hard to see the stars in the city with so many bright building lights. While we love the cityscape, sometimes you may find yourself longing for a glance at the night sky. At Boston University’s Coit Observatory you can see the stars, and you can do it for free. The observatory is open to the public most Wednesday nights, weather permitting, at 8:30 p.m. in the spring and summer.

16. Paint your own pottery at the Clayroom

You lovebirds can make couples mugs, pots, or plates at the Clayroom in Brookline. Select your pottery and attend a painting lesson for $10 per person. If you love what you create, go back later that week and purchase the pottery you painted on.

17. Go gallery hopping at SoWa

On the first Friday of every month you and your significant other can peruse art galleries and showrooms for free at the SoWa Art Galleries and Studios. Join the artists, galleries, and shops for a night of creativity and beauty. If you attend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can grab a bite to eat at their on-site food trucks.

18. Catch a comedy skit at Improv Asylum

Get your giggles out at Improv Asylum in the North End. Their improv team holds shows featuring a combination of pre-written sketches and improv performances inspired by guest input, so no show will ever be the same. Attend one of their shows like Psyched Out for $10 per person.

19. Skate at the Veterans Memorial Rink

It may be warm outside but ice skating at the Veterans Memorial Rink in Somerville is still on. Whether you are wobbly on the ice or skate like a pro, no one can deny a deal like $10 for public skating and rental skates. Their public skate times usually occur on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. See their calendar for details.

20. Bowl a strike at Kings

Invite your bae to a friendly game of bowling at Kings in Back Bay. Bowling is $19 per player Sundays through Thursdays and will give you a chance to experience some healthy couples competition.