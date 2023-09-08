Events Here are 5 fun ways to beat the heat Whether you want to venture out to beat the heat or stay inside with air conditioning, here are some ways to help you stay cool. Ariana Close cools off at the splash pad at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury on Aug. 12, 2021. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a two-day heat emergency Thursday when temperatures began soaring into the 90s. On Friday, some school districts that lack air conditioning such as Chicopee, Springfield, and Worcester, have even opted for early dismissals.

With a National Weather Service heat advisory in place through 8 p.m. Friday, and even potential thunderstorms, we rounded up a few fun ideas to stay cool — whether you prefer to venture outside or stay indoors with air conditioning.

Treat yourself to the best ice cream🍦

Cool off with this classic dessert at a top reader-recommended ice cream shop in Greater Boston, Somerville and Cambridge, or Cape Cod.

Find a pool or splash pad 💦

Stop by one of the dozens of pools and splash pads in Boston for a refreshing quick dip in the water.

Hit the beach 🏖️

Visit one of the beautiful beaches Massachusetts has to offer from the North Shore to Cape Cod.

Catch a new movie 🍿

Stop by one of readers’ favorite movie theaters in Boston to see some of the newest releases, such as “The Nun II” or “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” Or stay inside your air-conditioned palace and catch the latest releases to streaming, such “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” on Max or the live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” on Disney+.

Go to a cool event this weekend 🎟️

Your weekend plans are waiting for you with an end-of-summer lobster bake at The Liberty Hotel’s Clink, the JP Music Fest, the Boston Seafood Festival, and more in our BosTen weekly guide.