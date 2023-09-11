Events A running list of college student discounts in Greater Boston Your guide to discounts around Greater Boston with a valid student ID. The A List priority lane for food and concessions at AMC Boston Common. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The new school year is in full swing for college students in Greater Boston.

Whether students have returned to campus or are new to Boston, many are eager to explore the city and see what it has to offer. However, in a city not exactly known for being low-cost (the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Boston is $2,500), exploring without breaking the bank can be a challenge.

Fortunately, many places offer discounts to college students as long as they present a valid student ID. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the spots around Greater Boston with college student discounts. Most businesses listed require a valid student ID, and many rush tickets are based on availability. Be sure to check the website for details.

Advertisement:

Is there a college discount offered in Greater Boston that we missed? Fill out the form below or send an e-mail to [email protected] to let us know.

Special student pricing at participating AMC Theatres when purchasing tickets in person with a valid student ID. Find a nearby theatre for discount details.

AMC Boston Common 19, 175 Tremont St., Boston

AMC Assembly Row 12, 395 Artisan Way, Somerville

AMC South Bay Center 12, 25 District Ave., Dorchester

Students between 17 and 24 years old receive 15% off Amtrak’s regular adult fare for bookings made at least one day in advance. Valid student ID is required upon request.

South Station, 700 Atlantic Ave., Boston

Back Bay Station, 145 Dartmouth St., Boston

North Station, 126 Causeway St., Boston

For any ArtsEmerson performance, college or high school students with a valid student ID can get up to two day-of rush tickets for $10, and up to two advance tickets for $20 when purchased at the box office. Emerson students can get one free day-of rush ticket to any in-person theatre performance, film screening, or concert when purchased with a valid student ID at the box office. For advance tickets, students can purchase up to two $10 tickets to any production.

Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston

With a valid student ID, you can purchase a $30 rush ticket two hours before applicable performances.

Advertisement:

Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston

With a valid student ID, $20 cash-only rush tickets are available for select performances two hours before a show.

Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston

Students can purchase tickets beginning at $60 for the following Bruins home games: Oct. 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks, Nov. 30 vs. San Jose Sharks, and Dec. 3 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets.

TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston

A $30 BSO College Card grants admission to most performances. Check the website for performance availability and blackout dates.

Boston Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

Free admission to the BU Coit Observatory Public Open Nights with registration in advance. Public Open Nights are held on most Wednesday evenings.

Coit Observatory at Boston University College of Arts & Sciences, 725 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Students can purchase a $13.25 ticket for showings from Sundays to Thursdays with a valid student ID.

Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline

All performances for full-time students are $25 with a valid student ID.

The Huntington at The Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave., Boston

Free admission to the ICA for students at ICA University Membership schools. Check the website to see if your school is a member. A valid student ID is required at entry.

Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston

Free admission to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for students at the museum’s University Membership schools. Check the website to see if your school is a member. A valid student ID is required.

Advertisement:

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston

Free admission to the MFA for students at MFA University Membership schools. Check the website to see if you school is a member. A valid student ID is required at entry.

Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston

Red Sox (and Fenway Park events)

Student tickets are available for $9 at select Red Sox home games and Fenway Park events. Students must register for the Student9s program to receive ticket offers.

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Get 10% off admission to View Boston by presenting valid student ID at the ticketing kiosk.

View Boston at Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St., Boston