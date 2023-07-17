Events Giveaway: Enter to win 4 tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz and Gala Drag Brunch Watch performances by Gigi Glam, Sticky, and Jahnelle.

Enter to win four tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz & Gala Drag Brunch on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Featured performances by Gigi Glam, Sticky, and Jahnelle. Guy’s Boston is located at 186 Tremont St. in Boston. Must be 21+ to enter.

July 22 at 11 a.m.

Guy’s Boston, 186 Tremont St., Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Four tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz and Gala Drag Brunch

Giveaway Dates: July 17 to July 19

Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner(s) will be selected on July 20

Eligibility: Provide e-mail for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Big Night