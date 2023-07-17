Giveaway: Enter to win 4 tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz and Gala Drag Brunch

Need weekend plans?
Enter to win four tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz & Gala Drag Brunch on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Featured performances by Gigi Glam, Sticky, and Jahnelle. Guy’s Boston is located at 186 Tremont St. in Boston. Must be 21+ to enter.
