Giveaway: Enter to win 4 tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz and Gala Drag Brunch

Watch performances by Gigi Glam, Sticky, and Jahnelle.

By Boston.com Staff

Enter to win four tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz & Gala Drag Brunch on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Featured performances by Gigi Glam, Sticky, and Jahnelle. Guy’s Boston is located at 186 Tremont St. in Boston. Must be 21+ to enter.

Event Date/Location 📅

  •  July 22 at 11 a.m.

Prize Details 🎟️

  • Prize: Four tickets to Guy’s Boston Glitz and Gala Drag Brunch
  • Giveaway Dates: July 17 to July 19
  • Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner(s) will be selected on July 20
  • Eligibility: Provide e-mail for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Big Night
