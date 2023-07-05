Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to a beer and cheese tasting at Lamplighter Brewing

Need weekend plans?
Join Lamplighter Brewing at their Cambridge Crossing taproom for their July edition of their monthly beer and cheese tasting. This class is focused on some favorite seasonal beers and cheeses: perfect for enjoying on a warm summer evening.
If you’ve ever wondered what cheeses to pack for your summer picnic, or if you want to spend an evening enjoying fresh flavor pairings, you won’t want to miss this Summer Sippin’ tasting class. You’ll be trying a range of Lamplighter’s unique summer offerings representing a range of styles: expect everything from light lagers to hoppy IPAs.
Each ticket is for one person and grants you access to the event at Lamplighter’s 110 N First Street “CX” taproom, seating, a flight of four 5 oz. pours, and cheese board for one featuring a selection of four locally-sourced cheeses.
