Giveaway: Enter to win two VIP tickets to Levitate’s Flannel Jam

Enter to win two VIP tickets to Flannel Jam, Levitate’s celebration of all in New England. The event features live music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Chadwick Stokes, Jackson + Mihali, Futurebirds and more, plus live, experiential art and Levitate’s Fall apparel line release. These are all accompanied by Fall Festival staples: peak fall foliage, hot cider doughnuts, hot cider and whiskey, kids activities, and so much more.
Flannel Jam takes place Oct. 8 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts. Tickets and information can be found here.
VIP amenities for Flannel Jam include a dedicated entry lane, flush restrooms, elevated premier viewing, VIP shopping experience, VIP bar with specialty cocktails and a heated lounge. The VIP area is 21+ only.
