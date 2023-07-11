Events

Giveaway: Enter to win a 5 class pack to B/Spoke Studios

Studios are located in South Boston, Downtown Boston, Wellesley, and Cape Cod.

B/SPOKE Studio.

By Boston.com Staff

Ride, strength, yoga — B/Spoke Studios has you covered with locations in South Boston, Downtown Boston, Wellesley, and Cape Cod. Enter this giveaway for a chance to win a 5 class pack eligible for redemption at any B/Spoke location.

Prize Details 🎟️

  • Prize: 5 class pack to B/Spoke
  • Giveaway Dates: July 11 to July 13
  • Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner selected on July 14
  •  Eligibility: Provide e-mail for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and B/Spoke
    GIVEAWAY: Enter to win a 5 Class Pack to B/SPOKE!