Giveaway: Enter to win a $100 gift card to Project Paulie Bocce Club
The winner will be selected Aug. 3.
Enter to win a $100 gift card to Project Paulie Bocce Club, where you can bounce, toss, and roll in a game of bocce at one of the Club’s three lanes. Afterwards, head over to the clubhouse full of exclusive Project Paulie Bocce Club merchandise. The club is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and allows four people per lane.
Event Location 📅
- Project Paulie Bocce Club, 88 Seaport Blvd., Boston
Prize Details 🎟️
- Prize: $100 gift card to Project Paulie Bocce Club
- Giveaway Dates: July 31 to Aug. 2
- Winner and Selection Date: 1 winner selected Aug. 3
- Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do & B-Side & Project Paulie Bocce Club
