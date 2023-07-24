Events Giveaway: Enter to win a month of unlimited training at Rev’d The prize is valued at $139. Enter to win of a month of unlimited training at Rev'd Indoor Cycling. Courtesy of Rev'd Indoor Cycling

Enter to win a gift card for one month of unlimited training at Rev’d Cycling, a cutting-edge indoor cycling studio with a fully immersive experience located in Back Bay. Must be 18+ to enter.

Transform your fitness routine and unlock your full potential in the heart of Back Bay. Enter the giveaway and get ready to level up with Rev’d.

Event Location 📅

Rev’d Indoor Cycling, 100 Huntington Ave., Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: $139 gift card

Giveaway Dates: July 24 to July 27

Winner and Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected July 28

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do & B-Side & Rev’d Indoor Cycling