Events

Giveaway: Enter to win a month of unlimited training at Rev’d

The prize is valued at $139.

Enter to win of a month of unlimited training at Rev'd Indoor Cycling. Courtesy of Rev'd Indoor Cycling

By Boston.com Staff

Enter to win a gift card for one month of unlimited training at Rev’d Cycling, a cutting-edge indoor cycling studio with a fully immersive experience located in Back Bay. Must be 18+ to enter.

Transform your fitness routine and unlock your full potential in the heart of Back Bay. Enter the giveaway and get ready to level up with Rev’d.

Event Location 📅

Prize Details 🎟️

  • Prize: $139 gift card
  • Giveaway Dates: July 24 to July 27
  • Winner and Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected July 28
  • Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do & B-Side & Rev’d Indoor Cycling
GIVEAWAY: Enter to win a $139 gift card to Rev’d Indoor Cycling