Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Boston Lights at Franklin Park Zoo

Boston Lights is back again, illuminating Franklin Park Zoo’s 72-acres with a stunning array of all-new lanterns and lights.
Come face-to-face with an ice-breathing dragon and more fantastical creatures in a frozen mythical land. Explore ancient Egypt where you’ll discover towering pyramids, a 33-foot sphinx and awe-inspiring wildlife. Dive into an underwater adventure through a coral reef, featuring marine life from Down Under, and experience the rich cultural history of China through traditional lantern scenes including a 200-foot-long display of pagodas, cranes and lotuses, as well as a glowing walk-through dragon tunnel spanning over 80 feet.
