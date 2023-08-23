Events Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Boston Lights at Franklin Park Zoo The winner will receive one pair of tickets to Boston Lights at the Franklin Park Zoo, open though Oct. 29. Zoo New England

Boston Lights is back again, illuminating Franklin Park Zoo’s 72-acres with a stunning array of all-new lanterns and lights.

Come face-to-face with an ice-breathing dragon and more fantastical creatures in a frozen mythical land. Explore ancient Egypt where you’ll discover towering pyramids, a 33-foot sphinx and awe-inspiring wildlife. Dive into an underwater adventure through a coral reef, featuring marine life from Down Under, and experience the rich cultural history of China through traditional lantern scenes including a 200-foot-long display of pagodas, cranes and lotuses, as well as a glowing walk-through dragon tunnel spanning over 80 feet.

Event Details 📅

Event Dates: Aug. 4 though Oct. 29 (tickets can be used any date)

Event Location: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: 1 pair of tickets to Boston Lights at Franklin Park Zoo

Giveaway Dates: Aug. 23 – Aug. 25

Winners: 2 winner will be selected Aug. 28

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do & B-Side