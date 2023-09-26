Giveaway: Enter to win a pair of tickets to the opening night of Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium
The performance features outrageous comedy, acrobats, aerialist, and bizarre humor.
Boston, are you ready to experience an “Absolutely Outrageous Extravaganza”? Welcome to the Peculiarium!
This incredible 90-minute performance for adults features outrageous comedy, acrobats, aerialist, and bizarre humor presented by a cast of world-class performing artists. Expect to leave with sore cheeks (the ones on your face) from smiling and laughing so hard.
We are giving away four pairs of tickets to opening night Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Enter to win now!
Event Date/Location 📍
- Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Big Top near Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston
Prize Details 🎟️
- Prize: 4 pairs of tickets to opening night Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Giveaway Dates: Sept. 26-27
- Winners and Selection Date: 4 winners will be selected Sept. 28
- Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium email lists
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.