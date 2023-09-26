Events Giveaway: Enter to win a pair of tickets to the opening night of Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium The performance features outrageous comedy, acrobats, aerialist, and bizarre humor. Photo courtesy Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium

Boston, are you ready to experience an “Absolutely Outrageous Extravaganza”? Welcome to the Peculiarium!

This incredible 90-minute performance for adults features outrageous comedy, acrobats, aerialist, and bizarre humor presented by a cast of world-class performing artists. Expect to leave with sore cheeks (the ones on your face) from smiling and laughing so hard.

We are giving away four pairs of tickets to opening night Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Enter to win now!

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Big Top near Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston

Prize Details 🎟️