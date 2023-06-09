Events Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Broadway Community Supper The June 13th event will feature four servings of oysters for each guest. Jay Wennington on Unsplash

We are giving away two tickets to a curated night of coastal delights to The Broadway’s Community Supper. The event, on June 13th, will feature an exquisite menu highlighting one of the ocean’s treasures: oysters. Each guest will have the opportunity to savor four delectable servings of oysters. To complement, they will also be crafting four unique and refreshing drinks.

The best part? All ticket proceeds will go directly to the Gay for Good charity, an organization dedicated to promoting volunteerism within the LGBTQ+ community. By joining, you’ll contribute to their remarkable efforts to create positive change and foster inclusivity in the community.

Event Date/Location 📅

Tuesday, June 13th

The Broadway, 726 E. Broadway, Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: A pair of tickets to Broadway Community Supper on Tuesday, June 13th.

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Monday, June 12th.

