Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Broadway Community Supper

We are giving away two tickets to a curated night of coastal delights to The Broadway’s Community Supper. The event, on June 13th, will feature an exquisite menu highlighting one of the ocean’s treasures: oysters. Each guest will have the opportunity to savor four delectable servings of oysters. To complement, they will also be crafting four unique and refreshing drinks.
The best part? All ticket proceeds will go directly to the Gay for Good charity, an organization dedicated to promoting volunteerism within the LGBTQ+ community. By joining, you’ll contribute to their remarkable efforts to create positive change and foster inclusivity in the community.
Event Date/Location 📅
Prize Details 🎟️
* Prize: A pair of tickets to Broadway Community Supper on Tuesday, June 13th.
* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Monday, June 12th.
* Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.
