Events Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Le Diner en Blanc 2023 The secret pop-up dinner returns to Boston on June 24. BINITA PATEL Photography

Le Dîner en Blanc (DEB) is a members only dinner party where thousands of guests are dressed head to toe in white at a secret location in the city, for an evening of dinner, drinks, and dancing under the stars — the secret posh picnic unites attendees with a pop-up, communal dinner party where no one, besides event organizers, knows the location until an hour before the festivities begin.

This year, DEB guests will be able to order a full course meal and a la carte offerings off the French flair menu from official caterer Neighborhood Kitchen, along with an elegant selection of wine and champagne by the bottle, supplied by wine partner Kobrand Wine & Spirits.

Event Date/Location 📅

Saturday, June 24th, 2023

A hidden location in Boston to be revealed one hour prior to the event.

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: A pair of tickets to Le Dîner en Blanc on Saturday, June 24th; choice of one (1) bottle of wine from Kobrand; Opportunity to register for the DEB Boston 2024 party within the Phase 1 ticketing wave.

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Thursday, June 15th.

* Eligibility: Must be 21+ to enter. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.