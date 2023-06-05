Events Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to Re:SET at Suffolk Downs The new outdoor concert will feature headliners LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy. LCD Soundsystem at Roadrunner (Ben Stas/Noise Floor) Ben Stas/Noise Floor

Want to attend The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs on June 16th and 17th? Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to this event!

Event Date/Location 📅

Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th

The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: A pair of tickets to Re:SET Boston on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th.

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Friday, June 9th.

* Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.