Events

Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to SoulCycle Pride Month Showdown

Celebrate Pride Month on June 9 with SoulCycle.

SoulCycle

By Boston.com Staff

Want to kick off Pride Month with a Soul Showdown with Jeff and Brando at SoulCycle Back Bay? Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets and Soul swag bags to this amazing showdown on June 9th. There is no better way to celebrate Pride Month.

Event Date/Location 📅

  • Friday, June 9th
  • SoulCycle Back Bay

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: a pair of tickets to SoulCycle’s Pride Showdown and SoulCycle swag bags on Friday, June 9th.

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Friday, June 2nd.

* Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.

GIVEAWAY: Win two tickets to Soul Cycle Pride Month Show Down

First
Last
By clicking Submit, you agree to the rules and prize terms, and to your information being collected and used in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
mm/dd/yyyy
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.