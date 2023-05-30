Events Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to SoulCycle Pride Month Showdown Celebrate Pride Month on June 9 with SoulCycle. SoulCycle

Want to kick off Pride Month with a Soul Showdown with Jeff and Brando at SoulCycle Back Bay? Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets and Soul swag bags to this amazing showdown on June 9th. There is no better way to celebrate Pride Month.

Event Date/Location 📅

Friday, June 9th

SoulCycle Back Bay

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: a pair of tickets to SoulCycle’s Pride Showdown and SoulCycle swag bags on Friday, June 9th.

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Friday, June 2nd.

* Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.