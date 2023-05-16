Events Giveaway: Enter to win VIP tickets to Boston Calling The 10th edition of the festival is back from May 26 to 28. A view of Boston Calling 2022.

Boston Calling is back. Enter for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to Boston Calling on Sunday, May 28th. Sunday’s lineup includes A-list national and local acts, including Queens of the Stone Age, Maren Morris, Paramore, and many more. The VIP Experience will give you access to fast-pass entrance, exclusive viewing sites, and private lounges.

Event Date/Location 📅

Sunday, May 28th

Harvard Athletic Complex

Prize Details 🎟️

* Prize: a pair of VIP tickets to Boston Calling on Sunday, May 28th

* Winners: 1 winner will be selected on Monday, May 22nd

* Eligibility: Eligibility: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. To enter join the Boston.com Things to Do email list and the B-Side email by entering your valid e-mail address, name, zip code, and birthdate at the contest point of entry. See terms and conditions for more details.