Giveaway: Enter to win VIP tickets to Levitate Music Festival
Want a weekend full of music and good vibes? Enter this giveaway to win two tickets to Levitate Music Festival from July 7-9.
The vibes will be immaculate at the 2023 Levitate Music Festival, which will return to the Marshfield Fair grounds for a 10th time from July 7 to 9 with artists like Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Ziggy Marley, and Goose.
Carlile, making her first appearance at Levitate, may on first glance seem like somewhat of a sonic departure for the jam band-heavy sound curated over the years by the festival. But organizers say that Carlile’s reputation as “an artist known for celebrating the value of community” makes her “perfectly aligned with Levitate.”
- July 7 to 9, 2023
- Marshfield Fair grounds
Prize: Includes access to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday VIP ticket. Access to a VIP experience all weekend at Levitate Music Festival with access to private VIP sets from festival artists, free exclusive Levitate VIP gift, private air conditioned flush restrooms, and accelerated private VIP Entry.
