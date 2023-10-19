Events Giveaway: Enter to win two VIP tickets to W Boston’s Spooky Soirée Oct. 28 The VIP tickets get you access to late-night bites and speciality cocktails. Giveaway: Enter to win two VIP tickets to W Boston’s Spooky Soirée Oct. 28.

This haunting event will feature live music from four DJs and a 360-degree photo booth. The VIP tickets get you access to late-night bites and specialty cocktails. You’ll also have access to the Moët Hennessy Lounge, Ketel One and Don Julio Lounge, and exclusive access to a tarot card reader.

Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.

100 Stuart St., Boston

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: Two VIP tickets to W Boston’s Spooky Soirée

Giveaway Dates: Oct. 19-20

Winners and Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected Oct. 23

Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things to Do, B-Side, and W Boston. Must be 21+ to be eligible.