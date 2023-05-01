Fitness Giveaway: Enter to win tickets to a spin class and dinner at Capo in Southie Want to spin and din with B-SIDE? The Handle Bar indoor cycling spin studio in South Boston. Essdras M Suarez/ Globe Staff/ MET

Boston.com and the B-Side have teamed up with The Handle Bar and Capo to put together an amazing evening of spinning and dinner in Southie. The spin class will take place on May 8th starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Handle Bar South Boston, and then we’ll walk over to Capo for dinner. The best part? The ride will celebrate Maternal Mental Health, and a portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Prize Details 🎟️

Prize: 2 tickets to The Handle Bar and Capo.

Winners: 3 winners will be selected and notified via e-mail by May 5th, 2023.

Submission Deadline: Thursday, May 4th.

Eligibility: Provide your e-mail for Boston.com, B-Side, and Handle Bar newsletters. See terms and conditions for more details.

