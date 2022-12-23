Food News Here’s what’s on the new Dunkin’ winter menu Enjoy Stuffed Biscuit Bites, a Brown Butter Toffee Latte, and new perks this winter. You can warm up with a hot cup of coffee from Dunkin' this winter. Globe Staff/Jessica Rinaldi

If you’re in need of a treat to help you push through the winter season, Dunkin’ is debuting some fun perks—and unveiling a few new menu items.

Starting on Dec. 28, the chain will be bringing “Dunkin’ Run” to guests, celebrating “those who run on Dunkin’ every day,” according to a press release. Customers can get a classic doughnut for $1, with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee.

Dunkin’ will re-launch a coffee called Dunkin’ Midnight, the brand’s “darkest brew yet,” which has been on the menu in the past, according to a Dunkin’ representative. Deep and rich, the drink has “notes of bittersweet chocolate.” From Jan. 1 through 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $1 medium Dunkin’ Midnight, when they order ahead through the app.

“We hear it all the time: Dunkin’ needs a dark roast,” chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a press release. “It’s bold, it’s smooth, and it’s unlike any coffee you’ve had from Dunkin’ before.”

Some other new menu items will be appearing at the end of the month. Look out for the Brown Butter Toffee Latte, with “bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes.” You’ll also find the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich in stores, as well as Stuffed Biscuit Bites.

A few seasonal favorites will be returning to Dunkin’. The Brownie Batter Donut, featuring chocolatey buttercream filling, will be back earlier than usual this season and remain on the menu through Feb. 21. The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon can be enjoyed on its own as Snackin’ Bacon or inside the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

In October, Dunkin launched its Dunkin’ Rewards program, formerly known as DD Perks, and readers responded with disappointment. The new system required spending more in order to earn free drinks, a change that reader Wendy from Exeter said she did not “feel very good about.”

Dunkin’ Rewards members will be able to enjoy some new perks during the month of January. These include a free medium iced coffee with any purchase, a free medium cold brew with any purchase, an order of free Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any drink purchase, a free Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich with any drink purchase, and a $2 medium hot or iced latte. In addition, Dunkin’ Rewards members with Boosted Status will be able to get a medium iced coffee for $2 when ordering ahead on the app.