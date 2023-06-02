Food 6 frozen treats to indulge in this summer in Greater Boston Beat the heat with a piña colada popsicle or a doughnut ice cream sandwich. A doughnut ice cream sandwich is a cool treat on a hot day. Photo courtesy of Blackbird Doughnuts

With the temperatures remaining high this week, it’s hard not to think about frozen treats that are available to try around Boston. As the weather warms up for the season, you can cool off with ice cream tacos, sundaes, and popsicles in a variety of flavors. If you need a chilled pick-me-up or a dessert while you’re out exploring the city, these local businesses have you covered.

Blackbird Doughnuts’ doughnut ice cream sandwich

These confections from Blackbird Doughnuts may be available all year round, but they are the perfect treat for summer. Order vanilla, chocolate, or swirl soft serve ice cream to be sandwiched between any one of their available doughnuts. Their June doughnut special flavors include birthday cake, blackberry honey, and strawberry sprinkle, while on their classic menu, you’ll find vanilla glaze, chocolate old fashioned, and salted toffee. Multiple locations

Chaji Creamery’s ube sundae

Stop into Chaji Creamery in Quincy, and pick up an ube sundae, featuring ube soft serve topped with mochi, Corn Flakes, white chocolate pearls, and condensed milk drizzle. Sundaes regularly rotate at Chaji, so be sure to try upcoming flavors including the brown sugar milk tea and the Vietnamese iced coffee. 293 Newport Ave., Quincy

FoMu cookie dough bars

The ice cream at FoMu is made from plant-based ingredients; specifically, coconut milk and “a blend of organic, natural sweeteners,” according to their website. Try the cookie dough bars, made by layering ice cream with house made cookie dough, then dipping them into dark chocolate. Other treats that you can order at FoMu include the strawberry shortcake popsicles, and in the future, a mango passion fruit bar will be available to taste, as well. Multiple locations

Helados Juli’s Mangonada

At this family owned East Boston ice cream shop, which recently expanded to Chelsea, you’ll want to pick up your own Mangonada. Helados Juli’s Frozen Dessert‘s popular dessert comes with Valentina sauce, Chamoy sauce and chili Tajin seasoning, pureed mango and blended ice, and it’s all topped with freshly shredded mango. Arriving with a spicy tamarind stick, it’s the perfect combination of flavors. Multiple locations

Honeycomb Creamery’s Beach Day ice cream taco

Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday at Honeycomb Creamery, and next week, you can order the Beach Day, made with a vanilla waffle cone filled with coconut ice cream. The taco is dipped in white chocolate shell, coated in graham cracker “sand,” and it’s then completed with Italian buttercream waves and a cocktail umbrella. In June, Honeycomb will feature taco flavors like the Caramel Brownie and the Strawberry Cheesecake. 1702 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Wild Pops’ piña colada popsicle

If you’re hoping to enjoy a gourmet sweet that “reimagin[es] the American popsicle,” head over to a farmers’ market selling Jamaica Plain’s Wild Pops. This weekend, they’ll have new batches of their piña colada popsicles, made with fresh pineapple. Other delicious flavors that you can sample are the watermelon, the Cara Cara orange creamsicle, and the mango sticky rice. Brookline Farmers’ Market, Roslindale Farmers’ Market, and SoWa Open Market.

Tell us: Is there somewhere you go for an especially creative ice cream flavor? What makes it so unique? Share with us where you go and what you order.

