Boston Marathon 2023: Runners share what they’ll eat and drink first after the race

When you’re trying for a marathon, one of the things that keep going is imagining what it will be like to finally reach your goal and cross the finish line.
For some marathoners, the ideal post-race activity is a nice shower and a long nap. Others are looking forward to cheering on their accomplishments with friends and loved ones at a local bar. Luckily for Boston Marathon runners, the city of Boston makes it easy to find ways to celebrate after the race.
We asked ten Boston Marathon runners how they plan to spend their time after the race. Read on to see what’s first on their list.
“The first thing I’m going to eat—we always have the same tradition. We’re going to the Parish Cafe for a sandwich.”–Sarah Frank
“After this race, I will be going to Cheers with a bunch of my friends from the Boston Buddies run group, so we’re going to celebrate pretty hard tonight.”–Amanda Beucler-Rapos
“Sam Adams and whatever food I can find.”–Cole Vandenberg
“What’s the first food I’m going to eat or drink after the race? Probably a banana. Basic, but it’s what I need at the moment.”–Daniel Agostinelli
“Back to our favorite Courtyard Marriott in Natick, and celebrate with friends.”–Kerry Walker
“I’m going to eat a huge burger and fries after the race. Not sure yet [where I’ll get it], but I’m going to find somewhere quick.”–Traci Duty
“Probably eat some doughnuts. Take a nap. Probably Dunkin’, if I were to guess.”–Max Randal
“The first thing I’m going to eat is a chicken sandwich, and the first thing I’m going to drink is a beer.”–Mary Harrington
“Eat. I haven’t decided what yet. Get beers. I want to get warm. I don’t know how, but somewhere, get warm.”–Ashton Hutchinson
