Food Boston Marathon 2023: Runners share what they’ll eat and drink first after the race "The first thing I'm going to eat is a chicken sandwich." Runner Kerry Walker (left) told us what she'll be doing now that the marathon is over. Photo by Shira Laucharoen

When you’re trying for a marathon, one of the things that keep going is imagining what it will be like to finally reach your goal and cross the finish line.

For some marathoners, the ideal post-race activity is a nice shower and a long nap. Others are looking forward to cheering on their accomplishments with friends and loved ones at a local bar. Luckily for Boston Marathon runners, the city of Boston makes it easy to find ways to celebrate after the race.

We asked ten Boston Marathon runners how they plan to spend their time after the race. Read on to see what’s first on their list.

“The first thing I’m going to eat—we always have the same tradition. We’re going to the Parish Cafe for a sandwich.” –Sarah Frank

“After this race, I will be going to Cheers with a bunch of my friends from the Boston Buddies run group, so we’re going to celebrate pretty hard tonight.” –Amanda Beucler-Rapos

Cole Vandenberg. – Photo by Shira Laucharoen

“Sam Adams and whatever food I can find.” –Cole Vandenberg

“What’s the first food I’m going to eat or drink after the race? Probably a banana. Basic, but it’s what I need at the moment.” –Daniel Agostinelli

“Back to our favorite Courtyard Marriott in Natick, and celebrate with friends.” –Kerry Walker

Traci Duty. – Photo by Shira Laucharoen

“I’m going to eat a huge burger and fries after the race. Not sure yet [where I’ll get it], but I’m going to find somewhere quick.” –Traci Duty

“Probably eat some doughnuts. Take a nap. Probably Dunkin’, if I were to guess.” –Max Randal

Mary Harrington. – Photo by Shira Laucharoen

“The first thing I’m going to eat is a chicken sandwich, and the first thing I’m going to drink is a beer.” –Mary Harrington

“Eat. I haven’t decided what yet. Get beers. I want to get warm. I don’t know how, but somewhere, get warm.” –Ashton Hutchinson

Tell us: Where's the best place to watch the Boston Marathon? Where's the best place to watch the Boston Marathon? (Required) Where is it located? (Required) Please include neighborhood/town or address. What type of location is this? (Required) Along the route At a restaurant/bar Other

Let us know why you think this is the best spot. Name Your name may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood may be published. Phone or Email Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.