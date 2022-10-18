Food Boston Public Market flies into Logan Airport Red's Best, Mother Juice, and Beantown Pastrami have opened in the space. Jared Auerbach, founder of Red's Best, now open at Logan Airport. Photo courtesy of Brian Samuels

A new set of dining options has landed at Logan International Airport.

Boston Public Market officially opened BPM at Boston Logan on Tuesday featuring several local vendors. Travelers will find the popular food hall’s second location in Terminal C featuring vendors like Red’s Best, Mother Juice, Market Bagels, and Beantown Pastrami. Unique to this location is Market Bar.

Operated by MarketPlace Development and global restaurateur HMSHost, BPM at Boston Logan is meant to offer “a refreshing pause for busy travelers,” according to a press release.

“What we wanted to do was create a space where people could get a sense of the community that BPM brings to Boston,” MarketPlace Logan’s Binni Patel said. “We were able to build a space that mirrors the feel and vibe that you get when walking through the market.”

The space was formerly occupied by national chains, like Johnny Rocket’s and Starbucks, and Patel emphasized that the partners who developed the concept wanted to bring more local flavors to the airport. Red’s Best serves lobster rolls, fish sandwiches, and seafood salads. Mother Juice offers smoothies and cold pressed juices. At Beantown Pastrami, visitors can purchase burgers, corned beef sandwiches, and homemade coleslaw.

Advertisement:

Patel said the vendors are meant to give travelers a taste of what Boston has to offer, and the overall 6,000-square-foot space is intended replicate the feeling of the Faneuil Hall location.

“When you walk in, there is an industrial feel, which is very similar to that of the BPM in the city,” Patel said. “But as you walk through, the whole space is more for sharing. There are communal tables, so if you’re a large group or by yourself as a traveler, you can share spaces with people. It’s not like little booths or tiny, little tables that are spread apart. It allows people to move freely within the space, to sit where they need to.”

Patel added that the light-filled space will also have phone chargers available, music, and a wide opening to the concourse, “so that you’re able to hear your announcements, to make sure you don’t miss your flight.”

BPM at Logan, 1 Harborside Dr., daily, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.