Bubbakoo’s Burritos will open in Allston this fall

Fast-casual Mexican chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos will open in Allston on Sept. 8, marking the eatery’s first location in New England. The chain, which has a total of 88 restaurants across the United States, was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Paul Altero and Bill Hart.
“We are extremely excited to bring Bubbakoo’s to Boston! The food scene in Boston is like no other, and we couldn’t be happier to find our new home on Brighton Ave,” Hart said in a press release.
At the restaurant, customers will be able to build their own entrees, choosing from options like quesadillas, burrito bowls, and taco trios. Some signature creations will also be on the menu, such as the hibachi steak and shrimp burrito, General Tso’s chicken tacos, a crispy chicken bacon sriracha ranch quesadilla, and the Nashville hot chicken burrito. Desserts include boardwalk cookies and apple pie empanadas.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, 89 Brighton Ave., Boston
