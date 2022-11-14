Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors

Sign up for The Dish
French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday.
The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign on their door stating that they will permanently close, with their last day of service on Nov. 15. The beloved spot opened in 2014 by James Beard Award winning chef Frederic Robert and chef Hana Quon, who was recognized by Zagat in 2015. Quon confirmed the closing date with Boston.com in a direct message on Instagram.
“We have made the difficult decision to permanently close,” reads the notice. “Thank you so much for your business and support—we have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade. Merci beaucoup!”
The popular spot was known for its croissants, danishes, tarts, breads, and sandwiches, as well as holiday buche de Noel. When Cafe Madeleine first opened, Robert told the Boston Globe, “I don’t like the word business. I just want to share my food with customers.”
