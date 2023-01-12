Food ‘Chowda Day’ to be officially recognized in Boston “Legal Sea Foods has been a tremendous advocate for the City of Boston,” Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said in a press release. New England clam chowder at Legal Sea Foods. Photo courtesy of Galdones Photography/Legal Sea Foods

It’s official: Jan. 15 will be declared “Chowda Day” in Boston.

New England restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods announced that its annual “Chowda Day” celebration will be formally recognized in Boston. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is expected to give a proclamation, with remarks from Legal Sea Foods and Boston Children’s Hospital, on Jan. 12.

“We are thrilled to officially proclaim Jan. 15 as ‘Chowda Day,’” Flynn said in a press release. “Legal Sea Foods has been a tremendous advocate for the City of Boston, giving back in various city-wide charitable initiatives over the decades, and we are excited to honor them with this special recognition.”

Advertisement:

The restaurant celebrates “Chowda Day” by offering customers a $1 cup of New England clam chowder on the holiday, according to the release. Proceeds benefit research at Boston Children’s Hospital. Last year, Legal Sea Foods sold over 9,000 units, the release stated.

We want to hear from you: Where do you get your favorite clam chowder? We asked readers in 2020, and want to know if there’s a restaurant worthy of making our new list. Let us know the spot that you visit and what makes it so special. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

Tell us: Where's your favorite place to get clam chowder? Where do you go for the best clam chowder? (Required) What makes this restaurant's dish so special? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.