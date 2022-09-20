Food Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. A new restaurant, Estella, opened at Temple Place in Boston. Photo courtesy of Estella

New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.

“Estella is named after my mom. She loved cooking. That was her thing, and she made sure that she always put her best food on the plate,” Brandao said. “I have a passion for food, and my whole family has a passion for food. My brother Joe has been in the industry, starting out at Papa Gino’s when he was 14 or 16. … He’s always been in the industry and is a very passionate chef.”

On the breakfast menu, dishes include chicken and waffles, pumpkin pancakes, and smoked salmon sandwiches. The eatery also serves lunch and dinner, featuring a spicy firecracker burger, coconut shrimp, rosemary grilled lamb chops, braised short ribs, garlic roasted brussels, and truffle mac and cheese. For dessert, guests can order tiramisu, seasonal cheesecake, and brownie cookie sundaes to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The restaurant has an upper level that Brandao said is more “peaceful and quiet,” a main level with a bar, and a lower lounge level. Brandao also plans to bring in live music and a DJ. He chose the Downtown Crossing location because of its vibrancy and assortment of cultures.

“I’ve seen great changes in Downtown Crossing,” Brandao said. “We have plenty of good restaurants out here, but this is the heart of the city. It was just an opportunity to be central, and there’s a lot of tourism. [We wanted to provide] a great experience for the locals and everyone coming in to eat. You’ve got shows. You’ve got theaters. You’ve got plenty of things that people come into Downtown for, and we want to be that spot where they can come in and have a wonderful experience.”

Estella, 49 Temple Place, Boston

