Giveaway: Enter to win $50 from Flour Bakery’s online shop

The winner will be selected on Aug. 10.

A tray of cookies being frosted.
A tray of cookies being frosted. Courtesy of Flour Bakery

By Boston.com Staff

Enter to win $50 from Flour Bakery’s online shop! From the sticky buns that beat Bobby Flay to Flour’s best-selling banana bread, celebratory cakes to curated boxes featuring Flour’s most popular treats, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Joanne Chang’s Flour Bakery now ships sweets and gifts nationwide.

Prize Details 🎟️

  • Prize: $50 gift card to Flour Bakery’s online shop
  • Giveaway Dates: Aug. 8-9
  • Winners & Selection Date: 1 winner will be selected Aug. 10
  • Eligibility: Provide email for Boston.com’s Things To Do & B-Side & Flour Bakery
